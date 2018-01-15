Suspects sought in Cape car burglaries

Multiple vehicles were burglarized overnight Sunday on Southwest 19th Avenue and Southwest 19th Place, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Deputies are searching for two suspects in connection with the series of burglaries that happened between the 2000 and 2300 block of Southwest 19th Avenue and Southwest 19th Place. Both appear to be male juveniles, according to surveillance footage obtained by police.

One suspect had dark wavy hair and was wearing a grey or light colored polo shirt, ripped jeans and Nike slides, police said. He also had a bicycle with a basket.

The other suspect was riding a skateboard wearing a dark colored shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police at 239-574-3223.

Writer: Rachel Ravina