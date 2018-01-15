FORT MYERS
SeaWorld to allow free admission in 2018 for Florida preschoolers
A trip to Seaworld just got a lot cheaper.
Children five years old and younger can get into the amusement park for free until Dec. 31 when registering for a SeaWorld Orlando Preschool Card, according to a theme park release.
The Preschool Card includes admission to the following attractions:
- Seven Seas Food Festival
- Electric Ocean
- Halloween Spooktacular
- Christmas Celebration
The deal applies to Florida residents and registration must be completed by May 13, according to the amusement park.
Visit SeaWorld’s website to register.