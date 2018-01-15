SeaWorld to allow free admission in 2018 for Florida preschoolers

A trip to Seaworld just got a lot cheaper.

Children five years old and younger can get into the amusement park for free until Dec. 31 when registering for a SeaWorld Orlando Preschool Card, according to a theme park release.

The Preschool Card includes admission to the following attractions:

Seven Seas Food Festival

Electric Ocean

Halloween Spooktacular

Christmas Celebration

The deal applies to Florida residents and registration must be completed by May 13, according to the amusement park.

Visit SeaWorld’s website to register.

Writer: Rachel Ravina