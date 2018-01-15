Protect yourself from tax scams with an IRS Identity Protection PIN

It’s almost tax season! In this week’s security alert we talk about an IRS Identity Protection PIN and how it can reduce your risk of someone filing a tax return using your identity.

What’s an IP PIN?

According to the IRS, An IP PIN is a six-digit number assigned to eligible taxpayers that helps prevent the misuse of their Social Security number on fraudulent federal income tax returns.

IP PIN is a pilot program that continues in Georgia, Florida and the District of Columbia.

But be warned, you currently can’t opt-out once you get an IP PIN. You must use your IP PIN to confirm your identity on all federal tax returns you file this year and in future tax years.

The IRS says you’ll receive your IP PIN online once we verify your identity. They will send you a new IP PIN each December by postal mail.

Top learn more on protecting yourself with IP PIN go to irs.gov.