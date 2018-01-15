Police investigating fatal crash in Lehigh Acres

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that left at least one person dead Monday night.

The crash happened at 1810 Acacia Ave. A trauma alert was issued for a 60-year-old patient who was transported to a local hospital. FHP confirms there was one fatality in the crash. It is unclear what caused the crash or if there were other injuries.

Traffic was not impacted.

