MLK Day parade marches down the streets in Fort Myers

Fort Myers came together Monday to remember the powerful message behind Dr. Martin Luther King’s actions.

People filled the streets to honor his life in a march down the streets in Fort Myers.

The march started in Dunbar and ended in Centennial Park, according to Martin Byrd, the MLK Day Parade Committee president.

It is an hour-long walk over train tracks that once divided two races.

Monday marked the 31st year since the parade began. Taunya Cola says she has taken part in it since she was 7 years old. Her mission is still the same today—especially with political tension on the rise.

“That’s why Martin had a dream, for us to do what we’re doing now,” Cole said. “We have to persevere.”

For many of the parade participants, it is important, now more than ever, for everyone to step up and speak up.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, so to say that just because something doesn’t affect you, means that it’s not important is totally incorrect,” said Emi Wall.

For those watching the parade, they could only hope that their children soaked in a day to learn about equal rights for all.

The event at Centennial Park allowed people of all races to enjoy food, laughter and lots of entertainment.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown