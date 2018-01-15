Many locals unhappy with new fee to park around Cape Harbour

It will now cost drivers $2 per hour to park around Cape Harbour.

This “solution” comes after a shutdown of public parking over the summer.

Darlene Czapiga and her husband Peter weren’t happy about this new rule. They’ve been visiting Cape Harbour for 12 years—and they say $2 per hour can add up quickly.

“I have to come in, pay for parking and I’m doing a job on top of it,” Peter said. He plays music in the area and has to park to get to his venue.

Realmark operates both garages, and shut them down last year during a dispute with Cape Harbour’s new owner. It forced visitors to park their cars in smaller outdoor lots or on the grass.

And today it doesn’t look much different, even though the option is back on the table. Many drivers still park outside, ignoring signs asking them not to.

Amber Blanchard—manager at Fathoms Restaurant—thinks locals probably won’t like the change, but seasonal guests may not mind.

“The ones here on vacation, they’re used to it. They’re here for a couple hours, eat, pay their two to four dollars and go,” she said.

Loyal guests like Czapiga say it’s the wrong move.

“You come here to spend some money and now they’re charging you to do that,” Czapiga said.

Right now, only one of two garages are back open. But the one still isn’t charging the $2 fee. When asked when visitors can expect to start paying, Realmark did not respond.