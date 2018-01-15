Lee County schools to propose half-cent sales tax increase

A half-cent sales tax will be the topic of discussion Tuesday at a Lee County School District meeting.

The proposed tax is set to provide funds for projects including building new schools, maintaining schools, furniture, technology, school buses, equipment and safety, according to a school district initiative.

There have been $200 million in capital funding lost over the past 10 years, while Lee County schools continue to grow by 1,800 students a year, according to the school district.

For more information on the proposed tax, visit the district’s website.

Writer: Rachel Ravina