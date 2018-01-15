Estero

Food bank preps for WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk 2018

Southwest Florida residents can help fight hunger at the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk 2018.

The walk will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the Miromar Outlet Mall in Estero on 10801 Corkscrew Rd. The event will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

There has been $194,038.00 raised of an overall $340,000 goal as of January 13.

“It’s such a wonderful community spirit that you feel at the event. A whole lot of people out there for no reason other than to help their neighbors,” said Richard LeBer, President & CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank.

