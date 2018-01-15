Child struck by car in Cape Coral, driver flees the scene

A trauma alert was issued for a young child after police say he was struck by a car in Cape Coral. The child was riding a scooter when he was hit.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of NE 9th Street. The child suffered a broken arm and was transported to a local hospital, according to authorities. They do not appear to be life-threatening.

The black Kia that struck the child allegedly sped away after hitting him, police say. They are looking for the driver.

Writer: Erica Brown