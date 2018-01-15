Call for Action uncovers more than a dozen complaints against Bonita Springs Floor Covering

More than one dozen viewers are complaining about a local remodeling business. Bonita Springs Floor Covering customers say they paid thousands of dollars for work that took way too long to complete or didn’t happen at all.

“This was a nightmare,” said Maryann Galluccio explaining her experience hiring Bonita Springs Floor Covering to remodel her condo. She paid them $50,000 for a brand new kitchen and bathroom. She says the company provided excuses and lies for months finally finishing the job nearly a year after it was supposed to be completed.

“We did dishes, showered and everything in the bathtub in the spare bedroom.”

Galluccio isn’t alone. WINK News Call for Action uncovered 15 complaints against Bonita Springs Floor Covering coming from our Call for Action office, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Better Business Bureau. The latter giving the company an “F” rating on its website.

Two other people are suing the company in small claims court. Their cases are still pending.

The company president, Chris Pascale, does not have a clean record. According to the Department of Professional Business and Regulation, he owes more than $6,000 in fines for engaging in the practice of construction contracting without being properly qualified or licensed. He has until November to pay. Floor companies don’t need to be licensed if all they do is flooring but Pascale’s company has hired subcontractors to do plumbing and electrical which does require a license.

WINK News attempted to contact Chris Pascale a number of times for a comment. At one point, he agreed to an on-camera interview; however, just hours before our scheduled interview he had a friend call to cancel. He has yet to send us a statement or reschedule the interview.

Of those 15 complaints we found, one customer fired him, two customers say their jobs are now complete and at least 10 are still waiting for work to be done or their money back. We could not reach the last two customers for an update.

Tips for hiring contractors to do work in your home

Are they licensed, insured and bonded? Ask for proof

Ask for references and call those references

Look over any contract thoroughly before signing

Never pay in full upfront

Ask for a release of lien and final inspection before final payment

