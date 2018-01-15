Breastfeeding mother asked to leave Chick-fil-A restaurant

Breastfeeding in public is a topic that seems to cause quite the controversy. Now, a North Dakota mom says she’s dealing with trauma after being asked to cover up or leave a restaurant because of it, according to WNEM.

“You’re doing nothing wrong. She can’t do this to you.”

That’s what Macy Hornung was saying to herself while being asked to leave Chick-fil-A in Fargo, North Dakota.

While Hornung breastfed her daughter, she was approached by the locations owner, Kimberly Flamm.

“She said, ‘You need to cover or get out,’” according to Hornung.

Hornung said her daughter doesn’t react well to being covered up.

“She will scream, she will fight, she will rip the blanket off. She will do anything she can to not be covered,” she said.

Hornung said she tried to tell Flamm about North Dakota’s breastfeeding laws, which say a woman has the right to breastfeed her child in any location that they would otherwise be permitted.

“She said, ‘I know the laws, you need to cover. There are children and men present,’” according to Hornung.

Hornung is still dealing with the trauma.

“I’ve had panic attacks because of it,” she said.

However, she said she is proud that she stood up for her family.

“I want to show my daughter how to be a strong woman,” she said.

Hornung also believes every mother should stand up for themselves, too.

“I feel that each mother has the right to choose what is best for her and her child,” she said.

Author: WNEM