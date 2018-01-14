Passengers rescued after sailboat gets stuck in rough seas, fishing line

Two passengers were rescued off a sailboat when their vessel got stuck in crap trap lines Saturday afternoon, according to the City of Venice.

The Venice Fire Department was dispatched after receiving reports of a distressed vessel one mile off the South Jetty.

The department launched a rescue boat to the vessel, navigating through 7-to-9-foot seas, according to officials. Firefighters found the 35-foot Pearson sailboat tangled in the lines.

Rescuers made several attempts to board the vessel, but were not able to get close enough due to the rough sea conditions. Instead, they freed the sailboat from the lines and towed it back to land, officials said.

One of the passengers on board required medical attention. The sick passenger received medical attention at the dock and was then released.

Writer: Erica Brown