Immokalee man arrested in connection with sex abuse case

Authorities arrested a Collier County man for sex crimes he allegedly committed decades ago.

The victim, now 28, came forward to police saying she was sexually abused by Frank Ortega, 45, her aunt’s live-in boyfriend. Ortega was in his twenties at the time of the alleged abuse, according to documents obtained by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said she was between 6 and 10 years old when the abuse by Ortega took place. She was left with Ortega while her mother worked long hours.

Ortega was transported to the Immokalee Jail Saturday. He now faces charges of sexual battery to a victim under 12 years old.

Writer: Erica Brown