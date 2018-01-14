‘Hard to believe’: Car goes airborne, lands in 2nd floor of California building

A car overnight slammed into the second floor of a building in Orange County on Sunday.

The incident unfolded in the 300 block of E. 17th Street in Santa Ana.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the driver hit a center divider on 17th Street, then went airborne.

Upon impact, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters said there were two people inside the vehicle. Both victims were safely removed from the car with minor injuries.

Crews are working to remove the vehicle from the building.

No further information was available.

Author: CBS LA/WTSP