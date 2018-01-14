Coast Guard
Florida man disappears after launching canoe near Tampa

Published: January 14, 2018 11:08 AM EST
A body matching the appearance of a missing Pinellas Park man was found Sunday afternoon. A positive identification is pending.

The Coast Guard and other agencies began searching Sunday for an individual who went out on a canoe in Tampa Bay.

Joshua Ford, 35, launched his canoe from Ben T Davis Beach on a 14-foot orange canoe. The Coast Guard was alerted of Ford’s disappearance after his girlfriend called saying he failed to return by sunset as planned.

The Coast Guard launched a search party from St. Petersburg using a boat and helicopter.

Ford was last scene wearing shorts and a red and blue flannel shirt.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, EC Search and Rescue and Tampa Police Marine Patrol assisted with the search.

