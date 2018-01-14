Florida man disappears after launching canoe near Tampa

A body matching the appearance of a missing Pinellas Park man was found Sunday afternoon. A positive identification is pending.

The Coast Guard and other agencies began searching Sunday for an individual who went out on a canoe in Tampa Bay.

Joshua Ford, 35, launched his canoe from Ben T Davis Beach on a 14-foot orange canoe. The Coast Guard was alerted of Ford’s disappearance after his girlfriend called saying he failed to return by sunset as planned.

The Coast Guard launched a search party from St. Petersburg using a boat and helicopter.

Ford was last scene wearing shorts and a red and blue flannel shirt.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, EC Search and Rescue and Tampa Police Marine Patrol assisted with the search.

#Update @USCG and partner agencies continue to search Saturday evening for Joshua Ford, a 35-year-old canoer and Pinellas Park resident last scene near Old Tampa Bay. More information here > https://t.co/Xc3FYNJscF #USCG #MYFWC pic.twitter.com/91b4GGQMjQ — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 14, 2018

#BREAKING @USCG @MyFWC @TampaPD @eckerdcollege is searching for Joshua Ford – a 35yo Pinellas Park man overdue in Old Tampa Bay this evening. Ford left Ben T Davis Beach at 8am aboard a 14ft orange canoe at 8am. Anyone with info is asked to call 727-824-7506. #USCG #SAR pic.twitter.com/Jl5qJBaxI4 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 14, 2018

Writer: Erica Brown