1 injured in south Fort Myers shooting

One person was hurt in a shooting Sunday night on the corner of Broadhurst Loop and Cypress Lake Drive, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 4:28 p.m. and the individual injured was transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation shut down Broadhurst Loop, which left residents unable to enter or leave the Cypress Lake Estates development.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina