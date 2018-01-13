Stranger danger reported in Cape Coral

A suspicious man was accused of attempting to lure children who were playing in front of a yard on Southwest 2nd Court, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The suspicious circumstance happened at around 3:40 p.m. on the 2200 block of Southwest 2nd Court, police said. The man, who was driving a black Toyota SUV, asked the children for help finding a lost cell phone and said there would be a reward.

The man left the scene after the children ran inside to tell an adult, police said.

The man appeared to be about 40 to 45 years old, police said. He was described with dark hair and goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or 911.