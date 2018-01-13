Family escapes submerged car in Collier County

A vehicle with a family inside crashed into a pond Saturday afternoon on County Barn Road, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Barn Road and Cope Lane, deputies said.

With the help of neighbors, the family of three were able to get out of the car, deputies said. One person was transferred to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The car was pulled out of the water at around 5:45 p.m., deputies said.

This is the third time in less than a month that a vehicle has been submerged in water in Collier County.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Katherine Viloria