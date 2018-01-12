Two Punta Gorda men arrested after narcotics investigation

A narcotics investigation in Charlotte County resulted in the arrests of two individuals.

On Thursday, deputies responded to two separate overdose incidents involving heroin in Punta Gorda. The two calls were within two miles of each other.

First responders arrived on scene and used Narcan on the individuals involved. Because of the close proximity of the cases, detectives with the Narcotics Unit started an investigation into the overdoses.

Deputies identified the suspected dealer as Charles Andre, 33. They obtained a search warrant of his residence and found two subjects inside the residence, Andre and Christopher Andre, 29.

The search yielded a stockpile of drugs, including meth, marijuana, cocaine and other assorted pills. A handgun was also located.

Both males were arrested and charged. Christopher Andre was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Andre was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of Cannabis over 20 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Writer: Erica Brown