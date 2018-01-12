Naples firefighter tracks down driver accused of causing crash

A mother and two children were injured in a crash Friday on Kings Lake Boulevard south of Davis Boulevard.

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was accused of fleeing the scene on foot after speeding around a corner and crashing into the woman’s silver Cadillac, according to witnesses on scene.

“The impact was severe, I mean it sounded like a grenade,” witness James Woodley said.

Greater Naples firefighter Tom Pecora, who happened to be nearby when the crash took place, chased down the suspect and brought him back to the scene.

“I pursued him on foot. I was able to catch up on him by the time he got to Publix,” Woodley said. “I yelled at him … he stopped put his hands up, sat down. I said ‘What’s going on?’ He said ‘I was just in an accident.'”

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and the driver of the Chevrolet Camaro was taken into custody.

The mother and kids’ current condition is unclear at this time.

