Man convicted of grand theft, burglary in Lee County

A 36-year-old man convicted Friday of grand theft and first-degree burglary could face up to life in prison, according to the state attorney’s office.

Theodore Walker Grauwickel also entered a plea of no contest to a charge of possession of paraphernalia during the trial in Lee County, the state attorney’s office said.

The Cape Coral Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint surveillance operation in February 2017 where they observed a suspected burglary crew, the state attorney’s office said.

The suspects were accused of breaking into a home in North Fort Myers while under surveillance, the state attorney’s office said. The group was accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of items and causing about $10,000 worth of damages.

Grauwickel, Allison Beck and Timothy Grant were all arrested minutes after the robbery, the state attorney’s office said. Beck and Grant testified against Grauwickel at trial and will be sentenced on Jan. 16 as part of their plea agreements for charges associated with the burglaries.

Grauwickel is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 22. He could face up to life in prison.

