Florida leaders applaud Governor Scott’s fight to protect Florida’s coastline

This week, following Governor Rick Scott’s meeting with United States Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, the Department of the Interior announced that Florida’s coastline has been removed from consideration for future oil drilling. Last week, Governor Scott requested to immediately meet with Secretary Zinke to discuss his concerns with the federal oil drilling plan and the crucial need to remove Florida from consideration. Here’s what two Southwest Florida mayors are saying:

Mayor of Bonita Springs Peter Simmons said, “I applaud Governor Scott for opposing drilling along our beaches and fighting for environmental preservation across the state of Florida. Bonita Springs prides itself on our beautiful shorelines that we work to protect every day.”

Mayor of Naples Bill Barnett said, “I want to thank Governor Scott for aggressively fighting to protect our world-class beaches by meeting with Secretary Zinke and securing Florida’s removal from consideration for future oil drilling. This decision will help protect the millions of families and businesses that depend on visitors from across the globe continuing to come to Florida.”

