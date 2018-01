Crash closes southbound lanes on US 27 in Hendry County

An accident at the intersection of CR 720 and US 27 at the Three Lions Truck Stop has shut down two southbound lanes of traffic.

Traffic is currently being diverted into the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. They anticipate the southbound lanes will remain closed for several hours.

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

Writer: Erica Brown