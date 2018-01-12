Bank robbery at Fifth-Third Bank in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police are on scene of a bank robbery at Fifth-Third Bank at 2724 Del Prado Boulevard South.

Patrol, K9, and detectives are on the scene.

According to police, a handgun was displayed, however, there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as 50-60 year-old male wearing a gray polo shirt, tan fishing hat, and dark grey or blue jeans.

Police say the suspect left the business heading northbound on foot.

St. Andrews School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution only.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: WINK News