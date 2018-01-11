Rendering released for agricultural eco-park planned for Lehigh Acres

Renderings have been released of a planned agricultural park on the Alva/Lehigh Acres border.

The unique park in the works will be called Joel Agri-Eco Park.

The 30-acre facility will be off Joel Boulevard, south of Palm Beach Boulevard.

Lee County officials says it will give you a chance to get your hands dirty, calling it a one-of-a-kind agricultural training center.

The park will have fruit trees and different types of vegetables growing so community members can come out and work with master gardeners.

The park’s still in the permitting phase. The County expects construction to start in two years.

Other proposed park amenities include multi-use and primitive trails, shaded picnic areas,

restrooms and on-site parking.

Writer: WINK News