New projects to increase dump truck traffic on busy Estero road

New construction and mining projects could increase dump truck traffic on Corkscrew Road near Interstate 75.

Some nearby residents are concerned four residential developments and two mining project proposals could add to an already congested and dangerous area.

“It’s not a road that’s meant to handle that kind of traffic,” Estero resident Erica Call said. “How are they going to handle the traffic when it keeps getting worse?”

Lee County’s projects could put over 150,000 daily trips onto Corkscrew Road, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Currently, daily trips are at 58,000.

“This place is getting congested. For the community and environment it’s not good,” Estero resident John Cicala said.

Estero and county leaders plan to hold a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Estero Community Park to discuss the situation.



Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Katherine Viloria