Man found guilty of 2016 road rage case in Charlotte County

A 46-year-old man was found guilty Thursday of first-degree burglary with assault, according to the state attorney’s office.

William John Greenwald was convicted after a two-day trial in Charlotte County for his involvement in a road rage attack in April 2016, the state attorney’s office said.

Greenwald was driving down El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte when he began yelling at another driver who he felt was driving too slowly, the state attorney’s office said. Greenwald and the victim got out of their vehicles and began arguing.

Greenwald returned to his truck, grabbed a metal vise grip and reportedly began beating the victim with with the tool, the state attorney’s office said. Greenwald reportedly continued until a witness pulled over and stopped him.

Greenwald fled the scene in his truck, but the victim was able to get his tag number which helped identify him, the state attorney’s office said. The victim was injured but made a full recovery.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23. Greenwald could face up to life in prison.

Writer: Katherine Viloria