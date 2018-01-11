FILE - This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, shows the grill of a 2015 Ford F-150 XLT on display in a showroom. Ford is recalling about 1.3 million 2015-17 F-150 and 2017 Super Duty vehicles in North America because of potential door problems. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Ford says some Rangers should be parked due to air bag death

Published: January 11, 2018 1:34 PM EST
Updated: January 11, 2018 2:37 PM EST

Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 2006 Ranger pickups to park them after discovering that a man was killed in a wreck involving an exploding Takata air bag inflator.

The death occurred July 1 in West Virginia. It’s the second involving a Ranger and the 21st worldwide due to the faulty air bags.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel. The problem touched off the largest string of auto recalls in U.S. history and forced Takata into bankruptcy.

Ford issued a new recall for the 2,900 Rangers because their inflators were made the same day as one involved in a 2016 crash that killed a South Carolina man.

The company will make repairs at homes or tow trucks to dealers.

