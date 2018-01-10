Trial continues for former Naples officer facing molestation charges

A former Naples Police Department officer accused of lewd and lascivious molestation on two young girls took the stand Wednesday.

Ricardo Vazquez Jr., 39, is accused of touching two girls inappropriately multiple times back in 2016, while their mother was out working, according to his arrest report.

Vazquez emotionally admitted to watching pornography with his wife after the defense questioned his habits. When faced with molestation claims, Vazquez maintained his innocence.

Vazquez faces up to life in prison if found guilty. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday.

