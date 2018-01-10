Google Maps Writer:WINK News Published: January 10, 2018 3:26 PM EST Updated: January 10, 2018 3:31 PM EST - Advertisement - Recommended Dump truck rollover on I-75 caused hours of delays Tuesday I-75 clear after crash caused serious delays in North Naples TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Corkscrew Rd. at Three Oaks Pkwy. Published: January 10, 2018 3:26 PM EST Updated: January 10, 2018 3:31 PM EST A serious crash has closed Corkscrew Road at Three Oaks Parkway westbound. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. This story will be updated as information becomes available. Writer:WINK News SHARE