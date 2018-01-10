Ikea ad reveals coupon when pregnant women pee on it

Ikea’s first new ad for 2018 is interactive. The ad, running in Amelia Magazine, one of Sweden’s most influential magazine’s for women, features a popular item – a crib – and a message that might draw a double take, CBS Los Angeles reports.

“Peeing on this ad may change your life.”

The ad doubles as a pregnancy test. And if the ad does determine the adventurous reader is pregnant, then the now-positive pregnancy test/ad will reveal a coupon.

The concept has some doubters on social media. But the idea was mostly met with skepticism for the logistics of using the so-called coupon.

No, @Ikea. No one wants to pee on a magazine ad to get a coupon code. Just no. https://t.co/cCQM81c6p3 — Tricina 🏳️‍🌈 (@tricina) January 10, 2018

*hits joint* “hey…hey steve…we should— you know pregnancy tests, what if…what if we made a pregnancy test ad that women could pee on…*hits joint again*…then they can give the cashier the pee-covered ad in exchange for a surprise” https://t.co/4fhqWUwS60 — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@rebelremus) January 10, 2018

All the respect for IKEA for putting out free pregnancy tests but like… Y'all couldve done it in a more sanitary way https://t.co/woPMq2ltPT — Alicia (@Pvnkmarshmallow) January 10, 2018

Author: CBS NEWS