Construction to start on new Cape Coral fire station

The Cape Coral Fire Department will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking event Thursday in celebration of a new station.

Station 11 will be located along Burnt Store Road, between Diplomat Parkway and Tropicana Parkway.

Public Information Officer Andrea Schuch says Station 11 will help divide up the area that the department covers, it will create smaller fire districts and quicker response time.

“So the quicker we can get there, the quicker we’re able to provide service, which always makes people feel better,” Schuch said.

Funding for the $4 million project comes from the fire service assessment and was approved with the city’s 2016 Fiscal Budget.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

