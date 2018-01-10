Cape Coral Police releases sketch of bank robbery suspect

The Cape Coral Police Department released a sketch Wednesday of a man believed to be involved in a bank robbery.

The bank robbery took place on at around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Bank of the Ozarks on 61 Hancock Bridge Parkway West, police said.

The suspect was described as between 5’10” and 6′ tall with salt and pepper hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a navy blue or black hooded sweatshirt and a Pittsburgh Steelers hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-547-3223 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Katherine Viloria