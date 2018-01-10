Nik Kaylor of Apopka
OKEECHOBEE, Fla.

Body of missing fisherman found in Lake Okeechobee

Published: January 10, 2018 12:50 PM EST
Updated: January 10, 2018 2:49 PM EST

Authorities recovered the body of Nik Kayler, the fisherman who vanished last week, on Lake Okeechobee near Clewiston Wednesday morning.

His body was discovered by a commercial vessel in the vicinity of the Clewiston water tower on the lake, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said.

Kayler, a 9-year-veteran and Apopka native, was competing with co-angler Bill Kisiah in in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide on Lake Okeechobee.

The pair were headed to a southeast part of the lake, but never returned Thursday afternoon.

Search crews found the the boat nearly 50 miles away, near Pahokee.

According to a fisherman, Kisiah was found alive clinging to the boat around 11 p.m. last Thursday. Kisiah was hospitalized with hypothermia.

A candlelight vigil will be held at Scott Driver Park Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

MORE: One boater rescued, one still missing on Lake Okeechobee

Author: Sabrina Lolo, CBS12
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media