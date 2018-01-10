Body of missing fisherman found in Lake Okeechobee

Authorities recovered the body of Nik Kayler, the fisherman who vanished last week, on Lake Okeechobee near Clewiston Wednesday morning.

His body was discovered by a commercial vessel in the vicinity of the Clewiston water tower on the lake, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said.

Kayler, a 9-year-veteran and Apopka native, was competing with co-angler Bill Kisiah in in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide on Lake Okeechobee.

The pair were headed to a southeast part of the lake, but never returned Thursday afternoon.

Search crews found the the boat nearly 50 miles away, near Pahokee.

According to a fisherman, Kisiah was found alive clinging to the boat around 11 p.m. last Thursday. Kisiah was hospitalized with hypothermia.

A candlelight vigil will be held at Scott Driver Park Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Author: Sabrina Lolo, CBS12