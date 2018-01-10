Battle over land comes to an end for people living on Matlacha

Fueled by protests, passion and petitions, a year-long battle over five acres of land comes to an end.

A judge recently dismissed a petition by people living on Matlacha and the local civic association. They wanted to overturn Cape Coral’s annexation of land on Pine Island Road, entering Matlacha.

Cape Coral already owns the land, and now the city is working to rezone and modify its future use. But many fear more development.

Based on documents, the judge says the petition won’t stand — that its arguments are based on “potential, speculative, future actions”…without material injuries resulting from the annexation itself.

The civic association says they’re not giving up.

The Matlacha Civic Association and people living on the island say they’re planning their next move — either asking for reconsideration or taking it to the appeals court.

We reached out to the city on what that land might become but have not heard back.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown