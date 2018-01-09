Pink to perform national anthem at Super Bowl

Pink will be singing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl. The NFL announced Monday that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

On Saturday, the singer alluded to having big news but stopped short of revealing the “secret,” tweeting, “I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show. The Super Bowl will air live on NBC.

Pink released her seventh studio album, “Beautiful Trauma,” in October. Its lead single, “What About Us,” is nominated for a Grammy this month. The singer is generally known for her stunts and acrobatic performances.

In October, she talked to “CBS Sunday Morning” and said she plans to incorporate her gravity-defying moves for decades to come, saying she’ll still be “in a tutu in Vegas at 69.”

“Spinning around,” she said of her future. “I don’t know if it’s gonna be a good look, but it’s gonna be fun still. I may just be going very slowly, floating on something.”

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer’s hits include “So What,” ″Get the Party Started” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Author: CBS News