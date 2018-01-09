Former Naples police officer facing molestation charges gets emotional in court

A former Naples Police Department officer accused of lewd and lascivious molestation on two young girls broke down in court Tuesday as his wife took the stand.

Ricardo Vazquez Jr., 39, is accused of touching two girls inappropriately multiple times back in 2016, while their mother was out working, according to his arrest report.

Vazquez’ wife, Sarah Vazquez, told the jury she feared for her life after she discovered the allegations against her husband.

The state and defense interviewed multiple expert witnesses from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, including the investigator who interviewed Vazquez when he was brought in for questioning in 2016.

The state introduced Vazquez’ computer as evidence, citing the nature of the pornography investigators found.

Vazquez worked with the force from 2005 to 2010. He resigned after being disciplined several times. His personnel file includes details of running late for work, for forgetting his gun at home and hitting a cyclist with his patrol car.

Court is scheduled to continue Wednesday.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria