San Carlos Park Fire Department
San Carlos Park

Fire scorches San Carlos Park home

Published: January 9, 2018 6:19 PM EST

Crews worked to extinguish a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home on La Serena Drive, according to the San Carlos Park Fire Department.

The fire began just before 5:30 p.m. at a home on the 19000 block of La Serena Drive.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

WINK News is working to provide you with more information.

 

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media