Fire scorches San Carlos Park home

Crews worked to extinguish a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home on La Serena Drive, according to the San Carlos Park Fire Department.

The fire began just before 5:30 p.m. at a home on the 19000 block of La Serena Drive.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

WINK News is working to provide you with more information.

SCPFD and @EsteroFire are on scene of a residential structure fire. No one was home at the time of the #fire and no injuries occurred. The fire was reported by a concerned neighbor. #Firefighters will remain on scene to ventilate and perform salvage and overhaul. pic.twitter.com/MN58arsJiR — San Carlos Park FD (@SanCarlosParkFD) January 9, 2018