Daughter of woman killed in Cape Coral murder-suicide seeks change

An ankle monitoring company accused of failing to do its job says there is “more to the story.”

Jason W. McGuire, 47, was accused of violating a no-contact order on Dec. 9, 2017 when he allegedly shot and killed his wife Madonna Pierce-McGuire, 50, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Jason W. McGuire then turned the gun on himself.

Jason W. McGuire had an ankle monitor on after he was arrested for attacking his wife with a hammer on Nov. 30.

“It’s completely heartbreaking to know that people dropped the ball and ultimately it all could have been prevented,” said Jennifer Carlisle, Madonna Pierce-McGuire’s daughter.

The Twentieth Judicial Circuit said in a letter they ended a contract with Bracelet United Services after the incident created a “loss of confidence” in the company’s ability to adequately provide monitoring services.

The contract between the Twentieth Judicial Circuit and Bracelet United Services stated the company must alert the court by phone within one hour of a violation.

Bracelet United Services court liaison Mirriah Hickson released the following statement Tuesday:

“Pending any open investigation, we can not discuss the facts or events that happened during this incident. Our company is deeply saddened by the event that happened, and our prayers go out to all effected. Please just know that there is more to the story than just that one tiny portion from the letter being circulated.”

Carlisle says problems between the couple escalated after her mother thought about leaving her step-father.

“She just told me that she couldn’t do it anymore and that things had to change,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle hopes to see a change in the system that she says failed her mother.

“Now, my biggest thing is for mom’s voice to be heard … for there to be a law put in place that women can actually feel comfortable and know that it’s not just going to be something that’s shrugged off,” Carlisle said.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Katherine Viloria