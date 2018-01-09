Company buys former Alfred Angelo Bridal, liquidates remaining dresses

One bride’s nightmare has turned into another bride’s bargain.

Hundreds of dresses went up for sale Tuesday at a former Alfred Angelo Bridal Store on U.S. 41 and Fowler Street.

The Florida-based company, once known as one of the largest wedding dress retailers in the world, filed for bankruptcy and unexpectedly closed all of its stores on July 14, 2017 without giving brides any notice.

The abrupt closure left many bridal parties scrambling after some brides were called and told to pick up their gowns immediately. Many were left without a dress.

“It put a lot of stress on the bride and the bridesmaids that already paid for their dresses and now you realize you’re not going to get it you have to pay for another dress,” said Kristi Soud, who was preparing to be a bridesmaid when the store closed.

Asset Solid Solutions took over the store and is selling the bridal dresses left behind by Alfred Angelo for $299 and bridesmaid dresses for $99.

“Our boss bought all the Alfred Angelo stores as a liquidation and we decided to sell all the dresses cheaper because they’re all original,” Asset Solid Solutions employee Angela Hernandez said.

Bridal parties left in the dark months ago are now wondering what happened to their unfulfilled orders — a problem Asset Solid Solutions says Alfred Angelo didn’t help them resolve.

Asset Solid Solutions plans to officially close down the store after all the merchandise and even the furniture is sold.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria