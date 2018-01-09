CLEWISTON
Clewiston man, 76, dead after car goes into Hendry County canal
One person died in a crash Monday evening on Georgia Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Clifton Brown, 76, of Clewiston, was believed to have suffered a medical event around 5:15 p.m. while driving Lincoln Towncar, according to the FHP. The Lincoln went off the road and into a canal on Georgia Avenue.
Brown was later pronounced dead at Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center, according to State troopers.
It’s unclear if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.