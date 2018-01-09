7 health myths debunked

In this digital age, there’s a wealth of health information at your fingertips. But some of it just isn’t true!

You exercise, you eat right, you get enough rest. Your health is important to you. But could you have some of it wrong?

Myth: being cold will give you a cold.

One study found healthy men who spent time in nearly freezing temps had better virus-fighting immune systems. You’re actually more likely to get sick indoors where germs pass easily.

Myth: cracking your knuckles gives you arthritis. The truth is popping your joints won’t up your risk.

Myth: you need a multivitamin.

“I would hate to see that take the place of a well-balanced solid meal,” said Dr. Jose Santana, MD, MPH from Baycare Internal Medicine.

Most doctors agree that the best way to get nutrients is through the foods you eat.

“I would focus more from the nutrient perspective on the dietary part,” Dr. Santana said.

Myth: Running is bad for your knees.

In a study of almost 75 thousand participants, runners who had no knee problems had a lower risk of developing arthritis compared to non-runners.

Myth: Green mucus means you need antibiotics.

This isn’t always the case. A sinus infection can cause clear mucus and a cold can turn it green.

Myth: Carrots are good for your eyes.

While they do contain beta-carotene, the conversion in your body is limited and probably won’t affect your eyesight.

Myth: sugar causes kids to be hyper.

The New York Times says many studies have shown there’s no link, but parents often don’t buy it. In one experiment, parents who were told their kids had sugar were more likely to report bad behavior. But in reality the kids had a sugar-free drink.

Author: IVANHOE NEWSWIRE