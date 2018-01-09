3 killed in Port Charlotte crash

Three people were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Gasparilla Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno.

The two-vehicle wreck happened at around 4:50 p.m. at Gasparilla Road and Marathon Boulevard, officials said.

Two people were killed at the scene and a third person was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

WINK News is working to provide you with more information as it becomes available.