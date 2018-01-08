Suspect sought in Cape Coral bank robbery

A bank was robbed Monday morning on Hancock Bridge Parkway, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The robbery happened at the Community Bank of Cape Coral on 61 Hancock Bridge Pkwy. W., according to police. The suspect fled the scene in a Blue Dodge pickup truck.

Police are searching for a suspect described as between 5’10” and 6′ tall with salt and pepper hair wearing a navy blue or black hooded sweatshirt and a Pittsburgh Steelers hat, according to police.

Multiple units including K9 and aviation crews are on scene.

The circumstances leading up to the robbery were unclear.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Rachel Ravina