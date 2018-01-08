Multiple vehicle crash sends 7 people to hospital

A three vehicle crash on US 41 and Price Street injured 11 people, seven transported to local hospitals, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 7 p.m., a 2018 Chevy Traverse was traveling southbound on US 41 and turned left on Price Street, pulling out in front of a 2011 BMW 750i that was traveling northbound on US 41, the press release said.

The BMW 750i then struck the right side of the Chevy Traverse, causing it to rotate, sending it north, the FHP said.

A 2015 Nissan Altima was waiting to turn north on US 41 from westbound on Price Street. The driver drove forward as the Chevy Traverse was rotating, which caused it to hit the rear of the Nissan Altima, the FHP said.

Three passengers in the Chevy Traverse were transported to local hospitals. The driver, John Donovan, 77, of Rochester, New York and passenger, Kathleen Donovan, 75, of Rochester, New York were airlifted to Lee Memorial with serious injuries. One other passenger was transported to Naples Community Hospital with minor injuries, the FHP said.

Christine Rao, 65, of Naples was airlifted to Lee Memorial with serious injuries. Two other passengers in the BMW 750i were transported to Physicians Regional, and one person was sent to Naples Community Hospital, according to the press release.

The passengers in the Nissan Altima suffered minor injuries, the press release said.

Writer: Emily Ford