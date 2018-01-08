Man arrested in August shooting of “Teddy” Theodore Bell

Fort Myers Police arrested Frank Brown Jr., 25, Monday. Brown is accused of killing “Teddy” Theodore Bell III, 26, last August.

Teddy Bell was gunned down outside his family’s home on South Street in Fort Myers, and his family wants to know why.

Moments after being let go for contempt of court charges the Fort Myers Police Department slapped five charges against Frank Brown Jr. including the murder of Bell.

Teddy Bell’s family is relieved knowing an accused killer is off our streets.

“I was like wow, I can’t believe this.” Yulonda Bell said.

And as detectives broke news of the charges to the family, a sense of gratitude hit each member one by one.

Yulonda said “Now my baby can finally rest in peace. I can rest in peace a little bit, not quite there yet. His dad, all of us, the whole family is just… Justice for Teddy.”

Still, they must live with the fact that nothing will ever bring back the beloved father of Teddy Bell’s two children.

Yulonda Bell said ,”If anybody take the time and look at these kids, they suffering the most. We have babies just breaking down crying saying they miss teddy dreads.

