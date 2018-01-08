Former Naples police officer appears in court on molestation charges

A former Naples Police Department officer charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on two girls under the age of 16 was in court Monday.

Ricardo Vazquez Jr., 39, is accused of touching the girls inappropriately multiple times back in 2016, while their mother was out working, according to his arrest report.

The prosecution laid out its case against Vazquez on claims that came to light in march of 2016 that he molested two girls.

Vazquez worked with the force from 2005 to 2010. He resigned after being disciplined several times. His personnel file includes details of running late for work, for forgetting his gun at home and hitting a cyclist with his patrol car.

Since May 2013, Vazquez has worked as a county employee in the Public Utilities Department, Wastewater Division.

Writer: WINK News