Ankle monitoring company didn’t communicate with court after murder-suicide
Brand new information to an exclusive WINK News investigation in the killing of Madonna Pierce-McGuire.
The court ordered Madonna McGuire’s husband to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from his wife.
Monday the court tells WINK News the company in charge of monitoring of Jason McGuire’s ankle bracelet never communicated with them in any way after his bracelet indicated he went into an area where he wasn’t allowed.
The 20th judicial circuit terminated its contract with the company Bracelet United Services due to a “Loss of confidence” stemming from Madonna McGuire’s killing on December 9th.
The contract said bracelet united services was to notified the court, by phone, within one hour of a violation.
Jason McGuire wore an ankle bracelet because of his arrest a week before the homicide when he attacked his wife with a hammer. That night she told Cape Coral police she feared he was going to kill her.
We spoke to Madonna McGuire’s daughter Monday and she told us she’s dismayed by this new information and she’s hired an attorney.
The question still remains, even though Madonna McGuire apparently took all of the right steps within the law to protect herself, how was her husband still able to get to her?
The Twentieth Judicial Circuit ended a contract with a local ankle monitoring company after a December murder-suicide in Cape Coral.
Jason W. McGuire, 47, was accused of violating a no-contact order on Dec. 9, 2017 when he allegedly shot and killed his wife Madonna Pierce-McGuire, 50, on Southwest 9th Place.
Jason W. McGuire then reportedly turned the gun on himself, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.
The Fort Myers based company, Bracelet United Services, violated its contract to notify the court if a defendant entered into an exclusionary zone, according to a letter from the Twentieth Judicial Circuit.
MORE: Murder-suicide leaves couple dead in Cape Coral
Jason W. McGuire had an ankle monitor on after he was arrested for attacking his wife with a hammer on Nov. 30.
The letter from the Twentieth Judicial Circuit stated the incident created a “loss of confidence” in the company’s ability to adequately provide monitoring services.
The contract between the Twentieth Judicial Circuit and Bracelet United Services stated the company must alert the court by phone within one hour of a violation.
Madonna Pierce-McGuire’s daughter, Jennifer Carlisle, released a statement to WINK News after reading the letter from the Twentieth Judicial Circuit.