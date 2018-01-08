Ankle monitoring company didn’t communicate with court after murder-suicide

Brand new information to an exclusive WINK News investigation in the killing of Madonna Pierce-McGuire.

The court ordered Madonna McGuire’s husband to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from his wife.

Monday the court tells WINK News the company in charge of monitoring of Jason McGuire’s ankle bracelet never communicated with them in any way after his bracelet indicated he went into an area where he wasn’t allowed.

The 20th judicial circuit terminated its contract with the company Bracelet United Services due to a “Loss of confidence” stemming from Madonna McGuire’s killing on December 9th.

The contract said bracelet united services was to notified the court, by phone, within one hour of a violation.

Jason McGuire wore an ankle bracelet because of his arrest a week before the homicide when he attacked his wife with a hammer. That night she told Cape Coral police she feared he was going to kill her.

We spoke to Madonna McGuire’s daughter Monday and she told us she’s dismayed by this new information and she’s hired an attorney.

The question still remains, even though Madonna McGuire apparently took all of the right steps within the law to protect herself, how was her husband still able to get to her?