Mostly sunny, warmer for Sunday

Temperatures will begin to warm up Sunday with a high of 72 degrees in Southwest Florida, according to WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

“This will be the last cold morning in a while, because we will see a warming trend over the next few days,” Silverang said.

Tired of waking up to temperatures feeling like the 30s… You're in luck.. This is the last morning with these conditions for a while across Southwest Florida. @winknews pic.twitter.com/zCTRTwFT3s — Brooke Silverang (@BrookeSWeather) January 7, 2018