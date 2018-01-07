Fort Myers

Mostly sunny, warmer for Sunday

Published: January 7, 2018 10:11 AM EST

Temperatures will begin to warm up Sunday with a high of 72 degrees in Southwest Florida, according to WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.

“This will be the last cold morning in a while, because we will see a warming trend over the next few days,” Silverang said.

