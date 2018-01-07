LaBelle woman, 25, killed in Hendry County hit-and-run crash

A 25-year-old woman was killed Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash on State Road 80, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 8:08 p.m. on State Road 80 and Hendry Street, the FHP said.

Nicole Lynn Black, 25, of LaBelle, was standing on the State Road 80 continuous left turn lane waiting to cross the street, the FHP said. A 2010 Cadillac Escalade was traveling west on State Road 80 in the inside lane.

Black crossed the street traveling north and entered into the path of the Cadillac Escalade, the FHP said. The driver of the Cadillac Escalade, who remains unidentified, swerved and collided into Black.

The driver fled the scene, the FHP said. A suspect vehicle was later found at an undisclosed location and was impounded for further investigation.

Black was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Anyone with information should contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or Corporal Sutherland at 239-344-1730.

Writer: Katherine Viloria